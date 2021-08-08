Watch: Obama dances maskless on birthday; Twitter bursts into debate

Social media platform Twitter is abuzz today with "Maskless Obama", "#ObamaVariant", "Obamas" and "Michelle" trending. So, what is all the fuss about?

Barack Obama turned sixty years old on Wednesday, and today the Obama family threw him a birthday party on the upscale island Martha's Vineyard.

Also read | Obama scales back 60th birthday bash over surging Delta variant

On the internet, some pictures and videos from the bash have been leaked that show Barack Obama boogieing on the dance floor. However, the former president and his guests were spotted without a mask. Due to this, these videos have sparked a social media storm.

Watch the video here:

The discussion very soon gained a political tinge, with the Twitterati reeling in dismay upon seeing the photos, quickly calling out Obama for flouting the rules.

Let's get one thing straight:



These pics of Obamas birthday party shows us all that we should NEVER listen to Democrats again.



No one wore a mask



No one complied with the covid guidelines established by the American Democrat Marxists.



The Obamas are enemies to Americans. pic.twitter.com/Tq6iw2Xumo — Antino Christhope (@AChristhope) August 8, 2021 ×

The entire mainstream media colluded to lie to the American people and pretend that Obama was scaling back his party.

He didn’t. He went all in, maskless, inside.



But your children will be masked at school and you will mask on planes because you are the peasants they rule over. https://t.co/OP9ojxvvbE — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 8, 2021 ×

The fact that no one on the left is outraged at maskless Obama is another example of how they don’t really care about spreading Covid and all this time they’ve just been using Covid as a tool to try and shame and control people they don’t like. Bunch of hypocrites! — Miabanana85 (@miabanana85) August 8, 2021 ×

However, many others have pointed out that he is actually not at fault.

I think this maskless Obama madness is even funnier because it's mostly anti mask/vax folks who think it's a "well clearly it's not real if a Democrat isn't wearing a mask" or a "well he's not being responsible either" moment whilst hospitals continue to exceed capacity. — an art officialnacho (@ConnelJade) August 8, 2021 ×

A bunch of unvaccinated folks are complaining about, “maskless Obama,” in a group of people who were probably both vaccinated and tested.



But tbh, with the delta variant, he should have masked anyway. — Murray Burns (@sardinest) August 8, 2021 ×

Maskless Obama, all fully vaccinated, still tested beforehand and outside.

Just a lot of jealous, radical right wing hypocrites. They can't help but hate. https://t.co/J0rhJwAwTx — Nicole (@ElixirChartreus) August 8, 2021 ×

Which one is true? You don't have to do any research because we did it for you. Obama is not breaking any rules, as some Twitter users correctly pointed out.

According to the CDC guidelines and the regulations of Martha's Vineyard, fully vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in indoor locations, on private and public transportation etc.

Even the Massachusetts government website says that "Masks are still mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings."

However, since Obama's party is outdoors the guests are not bound to wear masks.