Watch: Obama dances maskless on birthday; Twitter bursts into debate

WION Web Team
Massachusetts, United States Published: Aug 08, 2021, 10:14 PM(IST)

Maskless Obama Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Pictures and videos from the party have surfaced on the internet showing Barack Obama dancing with his guests without masks. However, these images and videos were quickly deleted

Social media platform Twitter is abuzz today with "Maskless Obama", "#ObamaVariant", "Obamas" and "Michelle" trending. So, what is all the fuss about?

Barack Obama turned sixty years old on Wednesday, and today the Obama family threw him a birthday party on the upscale island Martha's Vineyard. 

Also read | Obama scales back 60th birthday bash over surging Delta variant 

On the internet, some pictures and videos from the bash have been leaked that show Barack Obama boogieing on the dance floor. However, the former president and his guests were spotted without a mask. Due to this, these videos have sparked a social media storm.

Watch the video here:

The discussion very soon gained a political tinge, with the Twitterati reeling in dismay upon seeing the photos, quickly calling out Obama for flouting the rules.

However, many others have pointed out that he is actually not at fault.

Which one is true? You don't have to do any research because we did it for you. Obama is not breaking any rules, as some Twitter users correctly pointed out.

According to the CDC guidelines and the regulations of Martha's Vineyard, fully vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in indoor locations, on private and public transportation etc.

Even the Massachusetts government website says that "Masks are still mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings."

However, since Obama's party is outdoors the guests are not bound to wear masks. 

