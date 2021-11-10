Watch| New Zealand PM Jacinda interrupted by daughter during livestream

When New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was busy addressing the people about the country’s Covid response through livestream from her home, the country’s premiere was being persistently heckled by someone— her three-year-old daughter, who had “escaped” and was up past her bedtime.

The prime minister was conducting a livestream about shifting public health restrictions when she was interrupted by a faint voice of her daughter Meve.

“Mummy”, her daughter called out when the Prime Minister was addressing the people.

“You’re meant to be in bed, darling,” the 41-year-old Kiwi leader responded.

“No,” Neve responded undeterred, launching what ended up being protracted, and for Ardern, fruitless, negotiations.

“It’s bedtime, darling, pop back to bed. I'll come and see you in a second. I'll come and see you in a minute. Okay, sorry, everybody," Ardern says with a wry smile.

"Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it? I thought here's a moment I'll do a Facebook Live, It will be nice and safe. Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum's here so she can help out."

"Okay, where were we?" Ardern tried to continue. The little voice returns: "What's taking so long?"

"I'm sorry, darling, it is taking so long. Okay. I'm sorry, everyone. I'm going to just go and put Neve back to bed. Because this is well past her bedtime. Thanks for joining me.”

The episode was reminiscent of a 2017 incident when Korea analyst Robert Kelly was being interrupted by his children during a BBC interview.

In 2018, Ardern became the second prime minister in the world — after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto —to give birth while in office, later taking Neve onto the floor of the UN Assembly in New York.

