New Zealand couple lead a luxurious COVID-19 quarantine, document life in photos

A rich breakfast, including poached eggs on a bean medley with chorizo sausage and porridge with spiced apple and almonds; and a mushroom frittata with buttered potatoes, a green salad with french dressing, a banana, a cheese scone with butter, hummingbird cake and a can of coke as lunch -- no, we are not referring to high-end culinary delight.

This is what is being offered at a quarantine centre in New Zealand.

So while one must have heard horror stories emerging from similar compulsory quarantines in Australia, the New Zealand quarantine is creating envy among many.

A couple in a government-enforced quarantine at an Auckland airport hotel have been documenting their experience of luxury lockdown. They have stocked their Instagram feed with images of waffles delivered to the door, mini-fridges stocked full of cake, and escorted walks under stormy New Zealand skies.

The Instagram blog thequarantinecanteen_nz has recorded 13 days of quarantine at the four-star Novotel, a lockdown measure introduced by the Jacinda Ardern government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Other highlights include a slow-cooked beef stew, a Thai red chicken curry with mango fried rice, and plenty of fresh salads including caesar, beetroot and feta, and coleslaw.

The authors of the blog have chosen not to be identified.

They said they had, and quite understandably, so put on three kilograms in quarantine, despite taking walks with aviation security staff around the carpark.

“The government has a real cake problem. We asked the kitchen to stop sending up cake. It was starting to become an issue in our day-to-day," the bloggers wrote.

The blog’s authors said they were enjoying watching the news, home school and exercise TV, and dropping in on the physically distanced knitting group run on the hotel’s front steps. They attended health checks every day, too.

According to the blog those in quarantine at the Novotel were previously allowed to roam free in the carpark for exercise, but that privilege was cancelled when someone allegedly tried to “run away”.

The majority of those in quarantine are New Zealanders, as the country closed its borders to foreign nationals in mid-March.

Most of New Zealand’s 1,400 virus cases have links to overseas travel and arrivals, and more than 2,000 people are currently being held in enforced quarantine in more than a dozen hotels across Auckland.