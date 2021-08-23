Watch: New Zealand Covid minister’s ‘Spread your legs’ error goes viral  

Social media seems to be buzzing with several comments, videos and pictures after New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister makes an error while updating the country live on the coronavirus outbreak.

A slip of the tongue by the minister has gone viral as it gave several netizens a lighthearted break from regular pandemic coverage.

Ha so finally found out why #SpreadYourLegs has been trending in NZ 😂😂 oh @chrishipkins thank you for the laugh #COVID19nz https://t.co/bCvRPw0mf4 — Lanz/Harleequinz #ReleaseTheAyerCut #ProdigalSon (@Lanz_J23) August 23, 2021 ×

The New Zealanders embraced the hashtag #spreadyourlegs and called on others to “spread your legs, and save lives”. Some citizens also said it gives new meaning to the government’s pandemic catch phrase “go hard, go early”.

Updating the country on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Minister Chris Hipkins mistakenly urged New Zealanders to socially distance when they go outside to “spread their legs”. The error was made at a media briefing on Sunday.

Hipkins said, “It is a challenge for people in high density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people.”

The typically composed Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who is director general of health, was standing just next to the minister at the podium. Bloomfield briefly raised his eyebrows as Hipkins continued with his address.

In response to a Delta outbreak, New Zealand has currently imposed a nationwide lockdown.

After realising the mistake, the minister said he would go and “stretch his legs”. He also acknowledged that the media “would all have fun with him later”.