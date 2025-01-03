US President Joe Biden sparked discussion online after a mysterious purple mark was seen on his left hand on Thursday (Jan 2) when the Democrat hosted an event at the White House to celebrate the confirmation of 235 federal judges. The purple bruise caught the attention of netizens and a series of theories and speculations stirred.

Advertisment

President BIDEN on 235 lifetime judges confirmed: The Senate reached the largest number of confirmations in a single presidential term since the early 80s. pic.twitter.com/g6JuDeeU6S — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) January 2, 2025

As the photos and videos of the event surfaced online, netizens speculated that Biden had a dark purple round bruise on his left hand which appeared to be partially covered by makeup.

Also read | Fears of extremism in military fuels as US reels with New Year's attacks

Advertisment

Some people on the social media platform X suggested that the mark was a normal injection one, while others said it's a regular mark that people in old age develop on the skin.

At the White House, Joe Biden was photographed with an unexplained bruise on the top of his hand. The 82-year-old leaving president celebrated the record number of federal judges appointed during his administration Thursday in the White House's State Dining Room. However, astute… pic.twitter.com/cPC3donfM5 — Benjamin C Powell (@realTrumpmedias) January 3, 2025

Meanwhile, one X user wrote, "Looks like he may be getting injected with something." Another said, "An injection or a blood draw from the hand in a hurry so he didn't have to remove his overcoat and shirt, possibly."

Advertisment

An injection or a blood draw from the hand in a hurry so he didn't have to remove his overcoat and shirt, possibly. pic.twitter.com/6Zpg3q8Q6S — Tiffany (@TiffanyBrookeR3) January 2, 2025

A user wrote explaining that older people have thinning skin and less protective fat due to which such bruising develops. The user added, "Blook thinner can cause the elderly to bruise easily. Also, lack of movement in elderly individuals can lead to bruising, as well as blood being drawn for tests."

Also read | 100,000 balloons released in Abu Dhabi on New Year carrying 100 million seeds for this reason

One even claimed the bruise is "Possibly from an IV administered to the back of the hand since he probably is suffering from vein collapse".

One X user speculated, "He has been and is still pumped up by drugs to get him across the finish line."

(With inputs from agencies)