WATCH: Joe Biden shares video to mock Donald Trump for Haley-Pelosi mix-up

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday (jan 21) mocked Donald Trump after the later confusing his GOP opponent Nikki Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a campaign rally.

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Biden wrote: "I don't agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi."

Biden attached a video of the campaign ad with the post which garnered thousands of reactions from social media media users. The ad appeared to be a veiled attempt to target Trump's mental fitness, just like Republicans have been doing for Biden.

In the ad, Haley can be heard reacting to Trump's comments, in which he appeared to mix up the two high-profile female politicians US — Haley and Pelosi.

The video starts with Haley addressing a gathering on Saturday and pointing out Trump's mix-up. The video also contained moments from Trump's rally on Friday and from earlier rallies.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador under Trump, said in the video: "Last night, Trump is at a rally. And he's going on and on, mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn't handle January 6 better. I wasn't in the office then. They're saying he got confused."

"He got confused. He got confused and said he was running against Obama. He never ran against Obama. Don't put our country at risk like this," she added.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated that he was not responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Without providing substantive evidence, he claims that the failures on that day were because of then-Speaker Pelosi.

He also claimed the evidence gathered by the January 6 select committee was deleted, however, it's publicly available online.

I don't agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/hjNgmcrwAP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2024

Trump has emerged as the frontrunner after dominating the opinion polls and winning the Iowa caucus. The race was simplified even more for Trump when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Sunday. DeSantis said that he would throw his support behind Trump.

DeSantis said that after his second-place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses he could not "ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory". In a video posted to X, he added: "I am today suspending my campaign."