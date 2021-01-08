Watch: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches first Falcon 9 rocket of 2021

Elon Musk's famous space company, SpaceX, has marked the new year by launching first Falcon 9 rocket to a new communications satellite to space for Turkey.

SpaceX launched the first pair of next-genertion broadcasting birds, Turksat 5A, launched to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday night when the weather was forecasted to be 70 per cent favourable.

Falcon 9 and Turksat 5A vertical on pad 40; tonight’s four-hour launch window opens at 8:28 p.m. EST, and weather is 70% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/jc8ix0F9IA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 7, 2021 ×

The satellite landed on a first stage Falcon 9 booster which then shortly made its fourth flight and an immediate landing on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which was parked in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/HNrvxgRuQA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2021 ×

While the mission is being described as a routine process for SpaceX, it is being considered as an important mission which has helped the space compay set a tone and schedule for the new year.