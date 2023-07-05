Watch | Deputy president's security officers caught stomping on man in South Africa, investigation launched

A disturbing incident unfolded in South Africa as a group of officers, tasked with safeguarding the country's deputy president, were captured on video dragging a man out of a car and ruthlessly stomping on his head.

The targeted officers are members of the police security team responsible for protecting South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, according to confirmation from his office. Notably, Paul Mashatile himself was not visible during the distressing incident.

Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is adviced.

These are apparently VIP protection cops…happened in JHB. pic.twitter.com/fgSNNpyK7s — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 3, 2023 ×

The video portrays the officers, armed with rifles, forcibly dragging the defenceless man across a major highway in Johannesburg. In a deeply disturbing display, they proceeded to subject him to relentless kicks and stomps on his head and body. Another individual, seeking to shield himself, was also kicked by the officers while desperately covering his head with his hands. Following the incident, the officers swiftly fled the scene in two black SUVs.

Investigation launched as police officers involved in the incident face internal scrutiny

In response to the incident, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), responsible for investigating cases of police misconduct, launched an immediate inquiry into the matter. While Paul Mashatile's office expressed his strong disapproval of unnecessary use of force against unarmed civilians, it did not confirm his direct involvement or presence within the convoy of vehicles during the incident.