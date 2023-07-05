Watch | Deputy president's security officers caught stomping on man in South Africa, investigation launched
Story highlights
Confirmed by the deputy president's office, the officers involved in the incident belong to the police security team entrusted with safeguarding South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile.
Confirmed by the deputy president's office, the officers involved in the incident belong to the police security team entrusted with safeguarding South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile.
A disturbing incident unfolded in South Africa as a group of officers, tasked with safeguarding the country's deputy president, were captured on video dragging a man out of a car and ruthlessly stomping on his head.
The shocking footage quickly spread across social media platforms, igniting widespread outrage among citizens, reported Al Jazeera.
The targeted officers are members of the police security team responsible for protecting South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, according to confirmation from his office. Notably, Paul Mashatile himself was not visible during the distressing incident.
Watch the video here:
Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is adviced.
These are apparently VIP protection cops…happened in JHB. pic.twitter.com/fgSNNpyK7s— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 3, 2023
The video portrays the officers, armed with rifles, forcibly dragging the defenceless man across a major highway in Johannesburg. In a deeply disturbing display, they proceeded to subject him to relentless kicks and stomps on his head and body. Another individual, seeking to shield himself, was also kicked by the officers while desperately covering his head with his hands. Following the incident, the officers swiftly fled the scene in two black SUVs.
Investigation launched as police officers involved in the incident face internal scrutiny
In response to the incident, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), responsible for investigating cases of police misconduct, launched an immediate inquiry into the matter. While Paul Mashatile's office expressed his strong disapproval of unnecessary use of force against unarmed civilians, it did not confirm his direct involvement or presence within the convoy of vehicles during the incident.
Also watch | Gravitas: Is China planning to build a secret base in Africa?
The distressing video exposed the involvement of at least seven police officers in the assault. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the national police, affirmed that the officers responsible have been identified and will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures. Additionally, Mathe reported that the victims of the incident have been successfully traced by the police.
This shocking incident has sparked a national uproar, shedding light on the need for accountability within law enforcement. As the investigation unfolds, many are calling for swift and decisive action to ensure justice is served and to prevent such abuses of power in the future. The assault has underscored the imperative for strict adherence to human rights principles and the preservation of public trust in the country's law enforcement agencies.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: