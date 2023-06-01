WATCH | Dashcam captures moment when missile crashes into traffic on busy road in Kyiv
The missile crashed amid a busy road during a rare daytime attack on Kyiv as it narrowly missed two white cars
A dashboard camera of a moving car captured the moment when a motorist came inches close to death as a Russian missile crashed into the busy road in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.
In the video, a part of the missile can be seen falling onto the road right in front of a moving car which continued to drive after the strike.
The incident took place on Monday (May 29) and the missile came crashing during a rare daytime attack on the capital city. However, no injuries were reported. In the recorded video, the missile crashed in the middle of the road as it narrowly missed two white cars.
The missile first broke the overhead wire displaying street signs and traffic lights before it crashed into the road and exploded. As it crashed, fragments of the missile and the electronic device blasted towards the camera.
A small part of the road is seen on fire as black smoke billows into the sky and vehicles continue to drive as if nothing just happened. As per BBC News, the way the missile fell suggested that the air defences had intercepted it earlier before it reached its target. Later, the police collected the fragments for further investigation.
The location of the missile crash was confirmed by Reuters on the basis of the buildings and roads which were visible in the video and matched the area's satellite and file imagery.
The aftermath of the incident was filmed by Reuters, further verifying the incident's date and location.
People not intimidated by Russia's strikes
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence warned that they will quickly respond to a series of missile strikes carried out by Moscow on Kyiv.
General Kyrylo Budanov stated that the attacks that took place on Monday failed to intimidate the residents of the city, who continued with daily life.
However, the intercepted missiles' burning debris fell in residential areas of central Kyiv.
General Budanov said that he wants to 'upset' Russia's supporters by informing them that people in the city remain unphased by the missile attack and continue to work after it.
“All those who tried to intimidate us, dreaming that it would have some effect, you will regret it very soon,” he added, in his statement which was published by the intelligence ministry of Ukraine.
“Our answer will not be long,” he added.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier praised the air defence forces of the nation after the largest drone attack was sustained by the capital.
“You are heroes,” Zelensky stated after military commanders stated that they intercept most of the drones launched by Russia.
