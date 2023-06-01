WATCH | Dashcam captures moment when missile crashes into traffic on busy road in Kyiv

A dashboard camera of a moving car captured the moment when a motorist came inches close to death as a Russian missile crashed into the busy road in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.



In the video, a part of the missile can be seen falling onto the road right in front of a moving car which continued to drive after the strike.



The incident took place on Monday (May 29) and the missile came crashing during a rare daytime attack on the capital city. However, no injuries were reported. In the recorded video, the missile crashed in the middle of the road as it narrowly missed two white cars.



The missile first broke the overhead wire displaying street signs and traffic lights before it crashed into the road and exploded. As it crashed, fragments of the missile and the electronic device blasted towards the camera.

A dashcam video has captured the moment a missile narrowly missed a car in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday.

One person in Kyiv’s Podil district was taken to hospital, local authorities said.#Kyiv #Missile #Dashcam #Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/BSKOhyQewt — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) May 31, 2023 ×

A small part of the road is seen on fire as black smoke billows into the sky and vehicles continue to drive as if nothing just happened. As per BBC News, the way the missile fell suggested that the air defences had intercepted it earlier before it reached its target. Later, the police collected the fragments for further investigation.