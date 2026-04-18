/WATCH | Awkward! Macron-Meloni hug goes viral during high-stakes talks in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Paris for crucial discussions on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. However, a video of their meeting quickly went viral for unexpected reasons. In the clip, what appeared to be a friendly greeting turned into an awkward moment, leaving Meloni visibly surprised. The unusual public hug between the two leaders drew widespread attention online, sparking debates over their body language and interaction. Social media users were quick to react. One user wrote, “Nothing awkward. He said something very funny. She reacted. That’s all.” Another added, “I think he just seems very happy to see her, so he made a joke.”

Watch the video here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

France, UK to lead 'defensive' force for Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, France and Britain announced plans to lead a multinational mission to safeguard navigation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The mission will be defensive in nature and deployed only after a lasting peace is achieved in the region. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Macron confirmed the initiative during international talks held in Paris, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted trade through the key shipping route.

The conference, largely conducted via video link, brought together representatives from 49 countries across Europe and Asia, including several heads of state and government. Notably, neither the United States nor Iran participated in the discussions, as both are directly involved in the ongoing conflict. Iran had earlier imposed a blockade following the outbreak of war with the US and Israel on February 28, leading to global concerns over inflation, fuel shortages, and food supply disruptions.

However, markets showed signs of relief after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on X that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to commercial vessels as long as a ceasefire continues.

'Neutral' mission

Starmer said the multinational force could be deployed "as soon as conditions allowed". "This will be strictly peaceful and defensive as a mission to reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance," he said, adding that "over a dozen countries have already offered to contribute assets".