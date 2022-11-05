WATCH: 500 drones light up New York City's sky to mark 10 years of Candy Crush

Was it a bird, an aircraft, or a strange object? No, it was just free advertising and air pollution. However, it was also impossible to ignore, and for others, it served as a reminder of their little infatuation with the smartphone game Candy Crush Saga.

To celebrate the game's tenth anniversary, 500 lit drones were flown in rhythm against the Manhattan cityscape on Thursday night under clear skies, as reported by the Guardian.

To avoid breaking the restrictions on drone use in New York City's airspace and prohibitions against flying them within the city boundaries, the display was flown over land from the adjacent state of New Jersey.

The company's chief marketing officer, Fernanda Romano, characterised the quick transformation of the Manhattan skyline into a "candified carnival" as a 10-minute light show that used the sky as "the greatest screen on the globe."

However, some gaped while others complained. Brad Hoylman, a Democratic state senator from the area, blasted the move and called it "outrageous" to "damage" the city's iconic skyline "for private benefit." Birds were also at danger, he told Gothamist.

Every year, millions of migratory birds fly over the city; many of them collide with lit-up structures and are susceptible to being startled by things like drones.

To set up the exhibit, the firm needed a special authorization.

