LIVE | Twitter starts mass layoff: Employees laid off in India, Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump

On Friday, Elon Musk attended an event and spike about free speech and revenue challenges. He said: "Recently we had a lot of difficulty with activist groups pressuring major advertisers to stop spending money on Twitter. This is despite us doing everything possible to appease them and to make it clear that moderation rules have not changed and we are continuing to enforce them. A number of major advertisers have stopped spending on Twitter."

"So this is, this doesn't seem right because we've made no change in our operations at all. But nonetheless, activist groups have been successful in causing a massive drop in the Twitter's advertising revenue, and we've done our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working. So this is a major concern and I think this is frankly an attack on the First Amendment. Like if activist groups can pressure advertisers upon which Twitter is fundamentally dependent to suppress free speech, then that doesn't seem right," he added.