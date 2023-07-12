Cocaine, heroin or pot? Wastewater testing reveals most popular drugs in major Australian cities

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission has released a shocking report encompassing the state of drug abuse in different cities of Australia.

It recently released a national wastewater drug monitoring report based on wastewater testing conducted between December 2022 and February 2023 at 57 treatment plants in capital cities and regional areas, which revealed some intriguing insights into drug use trends.

Drug abuse on the rise in Australia

Despite notable drug busts, the report highlighted a surge in illicit drug use during the summer period. The average consumption of drugs such as methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine saw an alarming increase. The report noted how the trend reminds us of the “ongoing threat posed by serious and organised crime groups and their responsiveness to perceived market opportunities”.

Cities ranked on the basis of drug consumption per capita

The commission ranked cities based on per capita drug consumption. Sydney emerged as the city with the highest per capita consumption of cocaine, MDMA, and nicotine. Melburnians, on the other hand, topped the list for heroin, fentanyl, and ketamine use. Adelaide ranked highest for methylamphetamine use, while Darwin showed the highest levels of alcohol consumption. Hobart registered the highest consumption of cannabis and oxycodone.