'Warmest congratulations': India wishes incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Monday (October 24) congratulated Rishi Sunak after he won the contest to become the leader of Britain's Conservatives.

Sunak is set to take over as the first Indian-descent Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak is married to an Indian, Akshata Murty, daughter of the co-founder of IT giant Infosys.

PM Modi said that he looks forward to working closely together on global issues and also implementing the "Roadmap 2030". The 42-year-old Sunak is the first British Asian to become prime minister.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Indian prime minister wrote: "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030."

"Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi added.

Other Indian politicians also wished Sunak. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted: "Congratulations and good wishes @RishiSunak on becoming UK PM."

"Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe. My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe.



My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



"Truth is always stranger than fiction. #Sunak, only one ever 2lose #PM contest & then bcome PM in 90 days. First indian origin #PM of #UK. Reverse imperialism of nicest kind. First ever indian 2head a foreign govt on #Deepawali!!" tweeted leader Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted: "Absolutely delighted that @RishiSunak is all set to become UK`s new Prime Minister! I extend my best wishes to him as he prepares to steer his country ahead as its first Indian heritage PM. This is indeed a joyous moment for Indians across the globe."

"India scored a glorious hat trick this Diwali week! After Aman Sehrawat`s wrestling Gold and Virat Kohli's heroic knock,now it's Rishi Sunak's turn to bring glory to India! Congratulations to @RishiSunak who is set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK", wrote Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Congress' Karnataka unit President DK Shivakumar tweeted: "Congratulations to Mr. @RishiSunak on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.The first ever Indian-origin man to occupy the chair of PM in UK.

