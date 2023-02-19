Want Russia to be ‘defeated’ in war against Ukraine, not ‘crushed’, says France’s Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Russia should be defeated in Ukraine, but added that he doesn’t want to see the war getting dragged to Moscow soil in a bid to “crush” the nation.

Macron made these comments on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference, which saw assurances to expedite the supply of weapons to Kyiv and impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Macron told the French media that he had urged Western nations to increase military support for Kyiv and said he was prepared for a protracted war.

"I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position," he was quoted as saying.

However, he added that he was against those who want to extend the war to Russia itself in a bid to "crush" the nation.

"I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil," Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

"Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France and it will never be our position."

Macron pressed for a dialogue with Moscow, with the main aim of negotiating a peace deal as the final goal.

The French leader asserted that supplying military aid to Ukraine was necessary in order to "bring Russia back to the table and build a lasting peace".

He also dismissed the prospect of regime change in Russia, describing similar efforts around the world as a "total failure".

