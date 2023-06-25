Wagner group's mutiny exposes 'real cracks' in Putin's leadership: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on various Sunday talk shows, addressed the recent crisis in Russia involving the Wagner group's mutiny against the Kremlin. Blinken described the uprising as a "direct challenge to Putin's authority" and emphasised that it exposed "real cracks" within the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin. These remarks marked the United States' first public statements on the developments in Russia.

"So this raises profound questions, it shows real cracks," Blinken told CBS News talk show "Face the Nation", reported AFP news agency. Consultations with allies During the past 24 hours, the United States engaged in intensive consultations with European allies regarding the revolt by the Wagner group. The consultations aimed to discuss the implications and consequences of the crisis.

Secretary Blinken stated that it is "too early" to speculate on the impact of the crisis, both on the Kremlin's stability and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He characterised the events as "extraordinary," as an ally of Putin turned against him, threatening the core of power in the Kremlin.

Blinken highlighted the significance of Yevgeny Prigozhin's actions, a key figure behind the Wagner group.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, just 16 months ago, Russian forces were positioned with intentions of potentially seizing control of entire Ukraine. However, he noted, the recent events involving the Wagner group have led to a shift in circumstances.

Blinken highlighted that now, over the weekend, Russian forces found themselves defending Moscow, their own capital, against mercenaries who are "Putin's own making", Blinken also told ABC News show "This Week."

"Prigozhin himself, in this entire incident, has raised profound questions about the very premises of Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the first place, saying that Ukraine or NATO did not pose a threat to Russia, which is part of Putin's narrative."

Blinken noted that the Wagner crisis has left Moscow "distracted," potentially providing an additional advantage for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Wagner group's withdrawal comes after an agreement facilitated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The fighters have returned to their respective bases, with assurances given for their safety.