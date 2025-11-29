/Vodka with patriotic flavour: Trump family unveils new liquor brand while US president says he doesn’t drink

A new product from Donald Trump's business empire hits the market, as Eric Trump, the second son of the US president, launched Trump Vodka ahead of the upcoming holiday season in the United States. Eric Trump shared a photo of a Trump Vodka bottle, alongside the US national flag. The Spirit bottle also has an American flag printed on it with "The Great American Spirit" Inscribed in Yellow.

"So excited to announce that @trumpvodka is available for pre-orders!" Eric posted on X, adding that the liquor is available for pre-orders on the Trump Vodka website.

The announcement instantly created a buzz online with mixed reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "When it comes to milking things, the Trump administration hands down got the best hands for the job."

Highlighting the irony, another user said, "President doesn’t drink. Son launches vodka . Only the Trumps could pull that off".

Why doesn't Donald Trump drink?

The US president maintained that he is a teetotaler, he has never had alcohol, smoked or used drugs. In multiple interviews, including one with CNN in 2018, Donald Trump explained why he avoids alcohol, saying, “I’m not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life… I don’t drink.” In a 2016 interview with The Washington Post, he repeated, “I never had a glass of alcohol… Can you imagine if I had what a mess I’d be?”

Trump highlighted a deeply personal reason for his abstinence, the struggles of his older brother, Freddy Trump, who battled alcoholism and died young. “He had a problem with alcohol … he would tell me, ‘Don’t drink. Don’t drink.’”

Because of that, Trump adopted total abstinence, no alcohol, smoking, or drugs, a decision he says shaped his life and success.

The US president's successful business family operates through the Trump Organisation, with ventures spreading across real estate, luxury hotels, golf courses, and commercial properties.