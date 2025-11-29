/Trump hints at running 2028 US presidential polls with AI-generated photo - What this means

US President Donald Trump has once again hinted at contesting the 2028 presidential polls. On November 28, 2025, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social, with ‘Trump 2028’ written on it. The post has rekindled hopes for “Trumplicans!” for the next presidential election cycle. This comes days after Trump hinted that he could back US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the next presidential polls. This comes amid surveys suggesting Trump Jr. is now only 10 points behind Vance, as the US vice president fell down from a 20-point margin earlier this summer, according to a poll by The Independent.

Previously in August, Trump had said, "I think most likely — in all fairness, he’s the vice president...I think Marco is also somebody who maybe would get together with JD in some form." However, Trump added that it was too early to decide on his successor as of now. In one of his interview, he even said he would “probably not” seek a third term, but added, “I’d like to run…I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had."

What does the 22nd Amendment say? Can it be changed?

However, critics have pointed to the 22nd Amendment and said that Trump would not be able to contest even if he wants. The 22nd Amendment states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once."