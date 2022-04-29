Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky accept invitation to attend G20 summit 2022 in Indonesia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its third month and the constant attacks on Ukrainian cities continue with Russia looking to find a proper foothold in the country. The tensions are at an all-time high with Russia not backing down and more sanctions being announced by Europe.

However, there can be a meeting between the head of the two warring nations in the near future as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November this year by the Indonesian prime minister Joko Widodo as the leader of the host nation.

Also read | EU is redrawing bloc's energy map to overcome its reliance on Russia

“I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit,” PM Widodo said in his address.

Russia is an important member of the G20 and president Vladmir Putin has confirmed that he will be attending the summit. Widodo said that he received a phone call from Putin confirming his participation but it remains to be seen whether he attends in person or virtually.

According to an AFP report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is preparing for this year’s G20 summit but he did not comment on whether Putin will be visiting Indonesia.

Also read | End of regulatory crackdown? China to hold symposium with Big Tech firms

Zelensky thanked Widodo for the invitation and appreciated his support for "sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the" United Nations" with respect to Ukraine.

The invitation extended to Zelensky is a special one on behalf of the head of the host nation as Ukraine is currently not a part of the G20.

WATCH | Kyiv attacked after Guterres and Zelensky meet ended