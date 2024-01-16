Vivek Ramaswamy quits 2024 US presidential race. Who is the Republican?

Republican and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of this year's US presidential race on Tuesday (Jan 16) after his longshot bid caught attention but failed to catapult him high enough in the Republican party's first nominating contest in Iowa. Ramaswamy, 38, endorsed Trump and said the former president was an "America-first" candidate who would have his full support, a report by the news agency Reuters said.

"There is no path for me to be the next president," Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines after partial results from the Iowa caucus showed him in fourth place with around 7.7 per cent of votes. This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 16, 2024 × Ramaswamy had been one of the surprises of the 2024 Republican race. He had secured himself a spot in the party's politics with his youthful demeanour, deep pockets, and fast-talking pugnacious campaigning.

However, he withdrew from the contest.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy was born on Aug 9, 1985, in Cincinnati to immigrant parents from southern India. Ramaswamy's father worked as an engineer and patent attorney for General Electric while his mother worked as a geriatric psychiatrist.

After finishing his schooling, Ramaswamy attended Harvard University, graduating in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) (summa cum laude) in biology. He then went on to study at Yale Law School.

In 2007, he co-founded Campus Venture Network and sold it to a non-profit organisation two years later. In 2014, Ramaswamy founded the biotech company Roviant and Sciences as its chief executive officer (CEO) till 2021 and assumed the role of executive chairman.

Roviant Sciences bought patents from larger companies for drugs that had yet to be fully developed and marketed. Last year, Forbes estimated Ramaswamy's wealth at $ 630 million.

Entry into politics

In the 2004 presidential elections, Ramaswamy said he had voted for a libertarian but did not vote in 2008, 2012, or 2016. He has contributed to Republican and Democratic candidates.

Also watch | 'Will Pardon Trump If...' Vivek Ramaswamy's big statement ahead of 2024 US Presidential election × Ramaswamy said he voted in 2020 for then-President Donald Trump. In the following year, the former biotech executive registered to vote in Ohio's Franklin County in Nov as unaffiliated but described himself as a Republican.

In Feb 2023, Ramaswamy declared his candidacy for president.

Ramaswamy's opinions

Although a Hindu, Ramaswamy has been telling voters that the US is based on "Christian values" and "Judeo-Christian values" and has described himself as an American nationalist.

His policy positions are mostly deeply conservative. The 38-year-old has opposed affirmative action and supports state-level bans on abortion after six weeks, with exceptions for rape and incest and to save a mother's life.

He wanted to greatly expand the powers of the presidency and dismantle much of the federal government, including the FBI, the Department of Education and the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service.

As Russia launched a war against Ukraine in late Feb 2022, Ramaswamy opposed NATO membership for Ukraine and said Kyiv should make concessions to Moscow to end the war.