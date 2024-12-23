Moscow, Russia

The Australian government has reportedly initiated a probe after Russian journalists shared a video on Telegram showing the Kremlin forces allegedly manhandling a man from Australia. There are claims that the Russian forces captured the man, who identified himself as Oscar Jenkins, from the battlefield and he was fighting for Ukraine. The video shows the man with his hands tied with tape and being questioned roughly. While answering the questions, the man says he is 32 years old and previously lived in Australia.

“I’m Australian,” Jenkins says in broken English. “Oscar Jenkins. 32 years old … I study biology.” He can be seen wearing a military uniform and has dirt on his face. The video further shows a man standing behind ‘Jenkins’ hitting him in the head twice with a stick.

Oscar Jenkins 32 year old Australian teacher caught by the Russian army as mercenary for Ukraine. In the other video he wished to force the Chinese people to become vegans. Such derranged western psycho joining a war that he does not understand. Can you see why this is happening? pic.twitter.com/joWCfR23Fa — SynCronus (@syncronus) December 22, 2024 ×

The video prompted a reaction from the Australian government, urging Moscow to adhere to international laws regarding prisoners of war. However, Australia PM Anthony Albanese cast doubts over the authenticity of the video, saying federal officials were working to ascertain the details and the facts.

“We know that the Russians often put out information that isn’t right. So our embassy in Moscow is working. But in addition to that, Foreign Affairs and Trade are working here as well," the PM told the reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, Australia’s acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Dreyfus said the government was ‘making representations to Moscow about the incident.’

“We urge the Russian government to fully adhere to its obligations under international humanitarian law, including with respect to prisoners of war. Our immediate priority is understanding where Mr Jenkins is and confirming his wellbeing,” he said.

“We are providing consular support to Mr Jenkins’ family. I reiterate the government’s clear advice to all Australians - do not travel to Ukraine.”

The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations also released a statement regarding the incident, saying it was worried about the man’s welfare.

