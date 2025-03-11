A driver abandoned his malnourished pet dog at the edge of the Arizona desert and people are horrified to see someone act in this manner. A video on social media shows the driver getting rid of the dog and driving away. The confused pup looks around and tries to chase after the vehicle, and looks visibly scared.

People started slamming the inhumane act and rage built up on online platforms soon after. Later, a man and a woman turned themselves in to the police for committing the "soulless" act.

Video of dog abandoned in Surprise, Arizona

The video shows a red SUV driving up to the end of Peoria Avenue in the city of Surprise on Saturday (March 8) at around 12:16 pm local time. The door on the passenger side opens and a small black and white pup hops out. The person in the car shuts the door and says "Bye Bye" before driving away. The poor dog turns around and tries to run after the car, but the vehicle zooms away pretty quickly.

A woman abandons her dog on the side of the road on the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona.



The dog was seen trying to chase after the car after the owner kicked it out and said "bye-bye."



The dog was rescued. Depending on the severity of the crime, animal cruelty can be classed… pic.twitter.com/Gd2rnOuh8K — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) March 11, 2025

The dog then starts to run around confused. Thankfully, a woman was there and picked it up.

Joanna Buesen was walking her own pup at the time and witnessed the entire scene. She picked up the abandoned puppy and tried to console it.

Talking to AZ Family, Joanna said the pup was "defeated and sad".



"I was angered. I was flabbergasted, shocked. Just so many emotions."

She believes the owners have no remorse for their actions and that they had "malicious intent". “I understand things are hard and things can be tough in life, but you don’t have to be a soulless human,” Buesen added. “And that is just a soulless thing.”

Man and woman admit to abandoning dog in Arizona

The dog was handed over to the Arizona Humane Society. The Surprise Police Department looked for the suspects using the license plate information from the vehicle.

Several people soon started calling in with "tips". Later, 20-year-old Logan Gambill from Wittmann and 26-year-old Priscilla Galanos from Phoenix reached out and admitted to carrying out the act.

"During the investigation, video of the dog was shared on social media and quickly caught the attention of the community. As various media outlets aired stories about the dog's situation, the Surprise Police Department received an overwhelming number of calls and emails concerning the dog's welfare," the police department said on March 10.

It said the dog was a male and belonged to Galanos.

Gambill is accused of animal cruelty, and Galanos is accused of conspiracy to commit animal cruelty.

Our cute little "Backstreet Boy" is living his best life pic.twitter.com/eySbkIb7GC — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) March 11, 2025

The Surprise police department shared a sweet video showing the pup in the station "living his best life" under their "paw-teetion".