Video | At least two injured after bear chases pedestrians in Slovak town

Two people were hospitalised after being chased by a bear in the town of Liptovský Mikuláš, Slovakia, according to local officials. The terrifying incident was caught on camera where pedestrians were seen running away from the bear before it lunged at one person.

At least two injured after bear attack

Emergency services confirmed the incident and said two people had been treated for injuries. A 49-year-old woman sustained an injury to her shoulder and a 72-year-old man was treated for a gash on his head.

According to reports, the local police eventually drove the bear out of the town and back into the forest. The video posted on social media shows the bear running along a road and eventually lunging at a man on the sidewalk. ‼️🐻 Bear in the center of Liptovský Mikuláš #ThisIsSlovakia



Woman dies after being chased by bear

The incident, the clip of which surfaced on Sunday (Mar 17) made headlines days after a 31-year-old woman from Belarus died after she was chased by a bear in Slovakia’s Low Tatras mountain range.

The woman was walking with a 29-year-old man on Friday (Mar 15) when they came across the bear. The couple ran in opposite directions in the area which is known for having thick forests and steep ravines.

According to the Slovak Mountain Rescue Service, the man lost sight of the woman as she was chased. Local officials deployed dogs and thermal imaging drones and began looking for her after they were alerted by the man about the incident.

The 31-year-old was later found by a search dog at the bottom of a steep ravine. However, the cause of her death, whether it was due to the fall or the bear attack, was not immediately clear. The Slovak officials have since launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.