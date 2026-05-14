/Vessel seized by unknown men off UAE coast, heading towards Iranian waters: UK maritime agency says

A vessel anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized by “unauthorised personnel” and is now heading towards Iranian territorial waters, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), intensifying concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK maritime agency said it received a report of the incident approximately 38 nautical miles, or around 70 kilometres, northeast of Fujairah, one of the UAE’s main ports near the strategic waterway linking the Gulf to global shipping routes.

According to AFP, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre (UKMTO) said the ship’s company security officer reported that “the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel whilst at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters”. No details were immediately released about the vessel’s identity, ownership, cargo or the individuals involved in the seizure. The agency said investigations were ongoing and urged ships operating in the area to report suspicious activity.

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Hormuz remains critical to global energy trade

The incident comes amid heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel following conflict that erupted on February 28. Iran has since restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States imposed a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic despite a ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation on April 8.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, carrying nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Disruptions in the narrow passage can quickly affect international energy markets and commercial shipping.

Fresh security fears after recent attacks

Thursday’s seizure follows a series of recent maritime incidents in the region. South Korea said earlier this week that a cargo ship was struck by unidentified aircraft in Hormuz, while Qatar reported that a freighter travelling from Abu Dhabi had been hit by a drone. The UKMTO noted that the latest vessel was seized “whilst at anchor”, before moving towards Iranian waters, underlining continuing risks for commercial ships operating near one of the world’s busiest trade routes.