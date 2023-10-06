Venezuela: After arrest warrant, oppn leader Guaido says, 'Maduro will not kidnap me'

Venezuelan opposition leader and former president of the National Assembly Juan Guaido on Thursday (Oct 5) reacted to the arrest warrant issued against him by saying that President Nicolas Maduro would not kidnap him. Earlier in the day, the prosecutor's office said that it issued the arrest warrant and asked for Interpol's help in apprehending Guaido.

Prosecutors were appointed "to issue an arrest warrant against him and to request a Red Notice from Interpol so that he pays for his crimes," Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said.

In a live stream on his Instagram account, Guaido said that President Maduro would not stop him from reporting his government’s irregularities.

“You (Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro) are accusing me now to also try to explain your supporting groups where is the money you stole. In addition, you used fake news to talk about the alleged 19 billion (US dollars) the country owes for the illegal issue of bonds in your case, expropriation since the (ex-President Hugo) Chavez era, among other things. Then, no Maduro, I did not allow you to kidnap me, I will not allow you to take my voice and I will keep reporting you wherever it is possible to do so,” the opposition leader said.

Guaido has been living in exile in the United States and has been accused of treason, usurpation of functions, money laundering and association with a view to committing a crime. According to the prosecutor's office, he used the resources of oil giant PDVSA to cause losses close to or greater than $19 billion.

The Maduro government says it had 27 different probes of Guaido underway but this is the first time it has sought his arrest. In January 2019, Guaido proclaimed himself “interim president” of Venezuela after challenging the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018. He failed to dislodge Maduro from power.

