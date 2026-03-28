/USS George HW Bush to join Iran war? Report claims US aircraft carrier being deployed to CENTCOM region

The United States is reportedly deploying USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier, the flagship of the Bush Carrier Strike Group, to the region under the US Central Command amid the war in West Asia. CENTCOM is the major combatant command overseeing US military operations against Iran in West Asia. This comes as the war enters Day 29 on March 28, with hostilities continuing in the Gulf as Tehran retaliates against US and Israeli targets in the region.

According to a CBS News report citing multiple sources, the Bush Carrier Strike Group completed its training earlier this month and is ready for deployment in major combat operations. The report added that the carrier could potentially join the US operations against Iran. The last time the Bush Carrier Strike Group was deployed was in 2022. It returned to its homeport in Norfolk in August 2023.

The development comes even as US President Donald Trump has proposed a 15-point peace plan to Iran, claiming that the talks are ongoing. In his 15-point peace plan, Trump has demanded that Iran end all uranium enrichment and close Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow nuclear facilities. However, Tehran has rejected any claims of negotiation and has laid out its own terms, demanding guarantees.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Wednesday (Mar 25), the USS Ross, a guided missile destroyer assigned to the carrier strike group, deployed from Norfolk, Virginia. Guided missile destroyers USS Donald Cook and USS Mason have also left Florida this week to join Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Currently, two carrier strike groups, led by the USS Gerald R Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln, were stationed in the Middle East since the beginning of the war against Iran. However, USS Gerald R Ford suffered a fire aboard, due to which it returned to a naval port in Souda Bay in Crete for repairs. Before that, Ford was deployed in the Caribbean last November for US military operations against Venezuela.

The conflict in West Asia entered its Day 29 on March 28. Hostilities began on February 28 when the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the Gulf region. Iran has also shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, targeting vessels that are attempting to cross it. Tehran has stressed that the waterway remains close for the US, Israel, and nations aiding them, but open to friendly nations, including India, Russia, China, Iraq, and Pakistan. The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockage has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.