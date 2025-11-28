/USCIS launches full review of green cards from 19 ‘countries of concern’. These are the nations to be affected

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 27) declared that he will “permanently pause migration from all Third World countries”. This came after an Afghan national allegedly shot down two National Guard members near the White House. One of the members lost her life while another remains in critical condition. The American president said his plan would include deporting non-citizens who, in his words, fail to contribute or pose security concerns, and cutting off federal benefits for all non-US citizens.

USCIS launches full review of green cards from 19 ‘countries of concern’

Amid this, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued new policy guidance. The agency ordered a comprehensive re-examination of every Green Card belonging to individuals from nations classified as “high-risk”.

The 19 countries designated under the updated scrutiny list are: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Burundi, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Yemen.

What does Third World mean?

In posts on Truth Social, Trump said he will “permanently pause migration” from what he described as “Third World Countries.” But the American president did not specify what he meant by "Third World" and which countries fall in that category.

If we go to the origin, the term Third World was introduced by French demographer Alfred Sauvy in 1952 during the Cold War. He said that the First World comprised the capitalist bloc (US + Western allies), the Second World comprised the communist bloc (then Soviet Union + its allies), and the Third World comprised those not aligned with either bloc (mostly Asia, Africa, Latin America).

However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the term lost its original political intention. In modern times, the term is widely used to refer to countries that are economically disadvantaged or still developing. Although there is no specific list that describes the Third World countries in the modern world.

