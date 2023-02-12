USA: School students stage walkout over urinal entry rule on gender-at-birth basis

Students pf a New Hampshire school in the US staged a walkout on Friday after the school imposed rules on gender at birth-based entry to urinals and banned shared spaces in locker rooms, said a report. The move came after LGBTQ students opposed the school's earlier proposal of granting entry to urinals strictly based on gender that was assigned at birth and not what the students identified with.

On Friday, about 150 students of Milford High School staged a walkout and protest. As per reports, the students held a demonstration for 45 minutes.

A student told local media that they were not consulted by the school administration before taking decisions.

"Nobody that I know – ask anyone here – no one requested this change,” student Jay Remella told WMUR.

“It was solely made by the school board and on a parent's complaint.”

Noah Boudreault, a board of education member said that the urinal prohibition was a part of "compromise". The proposal was accepted by a 4-1 vote on Monday.

The ban has replaced earlier proposal from vice-chairman that sought to restrict access to bathrooms and locker rooms based on gender assigned at birth and not the one students identified with.



Under the new policy, the maximum occupancy for each bathroom and locker room will be capped at the number of stalls it contains. It also prevents students from using shared changing areas.



(With inputs from agencies)

