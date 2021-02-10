US woman who glued her hair raises $15,000 for treatment

A US woman who applied extra strong glue to style her hair now has raised over $15,000 for surgery.

Tessica Brown from Louisiana shared her video on TikTok last week, in which she said she used "Gorilla Glue" industrial-strength spray adhesive as her hair products ran out.

"Bad bad bad idea," she said in the video on the brink of crying.

"My hair has been like this for about a month now. It's not my choice."

Brown's story immediately went viral and people advised her to use various lotions, shampoo and other products to break the glue.

Neal Farinah, Beyonce's hair stylist, also offered some advice.

Gorilla Glue's website says that the adhesive contains propane and acetone, is 100 per cent waterproof and used to mount wood and laminates.

It can lead to intense irritation if it comes into contact with the skin.

The company said it is "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident" on Twitter in a statement.

"This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent," it added.

The woman has raised more $15,000 by Tuesday on GoFundMe as she seeks financial aid for the hair treatment.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Brown was finally able to successfully chopped off her ponytail but the hair on the scalp is still hardened.