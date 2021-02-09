Culture deficiency: A French city's Mayor reopens museums defying coronavirus rules

Despite rising coronavirus cases and an ongoing curfew in the country, a far-right mayor in France decided to reopen his city's museums.
(Photograph:AFP)
Long due
The country's museums have been shut since October 30 due to coronavirus and this is the first time the museums have reopened in the city, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
(Photograph:AFP)
Louis Aliot
Perpignan Mayor Louis Aliot, deputy leader of the far-right National Rally believes the people of the city have had a deficiency of their culture.
"There is a virus and it will be with us for a long time... There are treatments, there are vaccinations, there are precautions we can take. Let's get used to it and start by trying things out," he said.
(Photograph:AFP)
More museums reopening
The Casa Pairal museum of Catalan art and the Natural History Museum also confirmed they had reopened. The fourth -- the Joseph Puig coin museum -- is set to reopen on Wednesday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Government rethinks
The French government is now re-thinking its decision of coronavirus restrictions and is hoping to reopen cultural venues as soon as coronavirus cases drop.