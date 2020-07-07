US welcomes UK’s establishment of a Global Human Rights sanctions

The United States has welcomed the UK’s establishment of a Global Human Rights sanctions regime that promotes accountability for serious Human Rights abuses, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

''The UK is a global leader and our close partner in promoting and protecting human rights'' he added.

Forty-nine individuals and organisations involved in some of the most notorious human rights violations and abuses in recent years have been designated for sanctions under a powerful new regime established on Monday by the UK, the Foreign Secretary has announced.

The individuals and organisations are the first wave of designations under the new regime, with further sanctions expected in the coming months.

The measures will target individuals and organisations, rather than nations.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said: ''Today we’re designating 49 people and organisations for responsibility in some the worst human rights abuses in recent memory''.

''This is a demonstration of Global Britain’s commitment to acting as a force for good in the world,'' he added.

The UK’s first wave of sanctions under this new regime targeted: