US: Vermont robbery suspect caught after he escaped police on bicycle, car, sailboat and kayak

Police have arrested a Vermont armed robbery suspect on Thursday who dodged capture last week after an extensive fast-moving chase, authorities said.

Eric Edson, suspected of robbing a store in Burlington on August 24, escaped arrest in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat. According to the police, he also impeded and attacked two cops and stole a sailboat and a few vehicles.

Vermont State Police arrested the 52-year-old suspect after receiving a tip on Thursday that he was on a kayak about 21 miles from Burlington.

Burlington Chief Jon Murad told AP news agency, "Because of the unusualness of Mr Edson's various modes of flight, from cars to bikes to paddle boards to sailboats to tractors, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that Mr Edson is a dangerous person."

Edson has 40 total felony convictions on his record, with criminal activity dating back to 1987, the NY Daily Times reported.

According to the Burlington Police, on August 30, they witnessed a man passed out in a running vehicle, matching the description of one used in a robbery a week before. When the officers woke him, he fled at a high speed, attacking both officers with the car, the police said.

Reports said later, he fled the police on foot and a stolen bicycle that evening. Then, he stole a sailboat on Lake Champlain. The Coast Guard tried to stop him, but till then, the sailboat foundered at the base of the lakeside cliffs.

A week later, he made his way to Franklin and Lamoille counties. Surveillance footage shows him driving a stolen dump truck on Wednesday and a John Deere tractor.

On Thursday, when Vermont police again sited him on a kayak, he jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore. There, the state troopers and game wardens arrested him. Later, they took him to the hospital for an examination of his injuries, which he sustained from being on the run, police said.

"This suspect was an individual that displayed a propensity for violence and it certainly put the community, the public in a sense of unease," said Vermont State Police Sgt. Michael Filipek.

His prosecution is likely to take place on Friday. Police have also received an email asking whether Edson has an attorney.

(With inputs from agencies)