AI startup Imbue tops $1 billion valuation

Imbue, a startup building large language models to power artificial intelligence tools, has raised $200 million from investors, including Nvidia, at a valuation of over $1 billion.

The CEO of General Motors's self-driving unit cruise, Kyle Vogt, participated in the investment round, which was headed by Jed Mccaleb's Astera Institute, a charity formed by the cryptocurrency millionaire.

US publication Forbes reported that the sum was 10 times the amount the firm had previously raised.

As a reflection of the hype around artificial intelligence and the hefty expenses of training AI models using massive troves of web data, Imbue is one of a rising number of ai firms receiving significant rounds this year.

To keep up with larger tech firms in the areas of model development and deployment, startups like OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, and Inflection AI have raised hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Cash is much easier to come by than compute. We managed to get our compute quite early because we saw this coming. We are very excited to have both," Imbue co-founder and CEO Kanjun Qiu said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

According to Qiu, "all cash" was used for Nvidia's investment.

Imbue boasts that it has access to 10,000 of Nvidia's high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs), which are much sought after by AI firms developing huge language models.

Qiu has founded two more companies: Sourceress, an AI recruitment firm, and Ember Hardware, a virtual reality hardware company.

The firm is unusual in that its CEO is a woman, and it is an AI unicorn. The term unicorn is used when a startup is valued over $1 billion.

Imbue, formerly known as Generally Intelligent, is dedicated to developing so-called artificially intelligent agents with the capacity to reason and think.

Despite the increased interest in AI chatbots like ChatGPT, the tools at their disposal might be hindered by inaccurate and even illogical replies.