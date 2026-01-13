Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US, UK slam Russia for 'reckless' escalation of Ukraine war with nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile use

US, UK slam Russia for 'reckless' escalation of Ukraine war with nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile use

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 13, 2026, 07:08 IST | Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 08:33 IST
US, UK slam Russia for 'reckless' escalation of Ukraine war with nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile use

File Photo: US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US has accused Russia of a dangerous escalation after it fired a nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile at Ukraine. Britain echoed the warning, as Moscow defended the strike.

The United States on Monday (Jan 12) sharply criticised Russia for using a nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile in Ukraine, calling the strike an "inexplicable escalation" during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Reckless escalation

Speaking at the emergency session, US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Tammy Bruce said Russia's decision to fire the intermediate-range missile, even without a nuclear warhead, marked a dangerous new phase in the conflict. It "constitutes another dangerous and inexplicable escalation of this war," Bruce said, adding that it came at a moment when Washington was "even as the United States is urgently working with Kyiv, other partners and Moscow to end the war through a negotiated settlement". She also condemned Russia's "continuing and intensifying attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | 'Fu**ing b***h': Disturbing video shows ICE agent mutter crude slur after killing Renee Good

UK condemns strike

Britain also condemned the strike. Acting UK Ambassador James Kariuki described the use of the missile as "reckless," warning that it "it threatens regional and international security and carries significant risk of escalation and miscalculation."

Trending Stories

Oreshnik missile attack

Moscow confirmed earlier on Monday that it had launched the Oreshnik missile on Friday (Jan 9), claiming it struck an aviation repair facility in Ukraine's western Lviv region. Russian officials said the strike was carried out in retaliation for what they alleged was a Ukrainian attempt to target one of Vladimir Putin's residences. Ukrainian authorities have denied that claim.

Ukraine acknowledged that the missile was fired toward the Lviv region, close to the Polish border, but stopped short of confirming whether the aviation plant was hit.

Also read | `India lost a major trade deal with US because of ‘no call from Modi’, says Trump aide Lutnick
The same day, Russia carried out heavy air strikes on Kyiv, killing at least four people. The bombardment knocked out heating in roughly half of the city’s residential buildings, leaving thousands without warmth as temperatures dipped below freezing.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics