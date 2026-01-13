/US, UK slam Russia for 'reckless' escalation of Ukraine war with nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile use

The United States on Monday (Jan 12) sharply criticised Russia for using a nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile in Ukraine, calling the strike an "inexplicable escalation" during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
Reckless escalation
Speaking at the emergency session, US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Tammy Bruce said Russia's decision to fire the intermediate-range missile, even without a nuclear warhead, marked a dangerous new phase in the conflict. It "constitutes another dangerous and inexplicable escalation of this war," Bruce said, adding that it came at a moment when Washington was "even as the United States is urgently working with Kyiv, other partners and Moscow to end the war through a negotiated settlement". She also condemned Russia's "continuing and intensifying attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure".
UK condemns strike
Britain also condemned the strike. Acting UK Ambassador James Kariuki described the use of the missile as "reckless," warning that it "it threatens regional and international security and carries significant risk of escalation and miscalculation."
Oreshnik missile attack
Moscow confirmed earlier on Monday that it had launched the Oreshnik missile on Friday (Jan 9), claiming it struck an aviation repair facility in Ukraine's western Lviv region. Russian officials said the strike was carried out in retaliation for what they alleged was a Ukrainian attempt to target one of Vladimir Putin's residences. Ukrainian authorities have denied that claim.
Ukraine acknowledged that the missile was fired toward the Lviv region, close to the Polish border, but stopped short of confirming whether the aviation plant was hit.
The same day, Russia carried out heavy air strikes on Kyiv, killing at least four people. The bombardment knocked out heating in roughly half of the city’s residential buildings, leaving thousands without warmth as temperatures dipped below freezing.