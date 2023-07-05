US to revise citizenship test after 15 years; Here's everything we know so far

The United States' decision to revise the citizenship test has prompted concerns for immigrants and advocates with limited English skills. Individuals seeking US citizenship are eligible only after a months-long process that requires years of legal permanent residency. However, due to the 2020 test changes by the previous administration, people have to face tests with increased difficulty and length. Subsequently, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to withdraw barriers to citizenship and return to the prior 2008 version for tests.

According to recent estimates, about 96 per cent of the applicants pass the test. More than one million people became US citizens, the highest number on record since 2017. Moreover, the United States has an easy citizenship test compared to Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

However, the US authorities have deemed the updated test, scheduled to release next year, as essential after 15 years. US Citizenship and Immigration Services might all have a speaking section to the test. An officer would show photos of everyday scenarios in the exam and ask the applicant to describe the pictures verbally. In the current way of speaking test, the officer asks personal questions to the applicant.

Heaven Mehreta, an immigrant who came to the United States from Ethiopia ten years ago, passed the naturalisation test in May to become a citizen, reported AP. Mehreta said, "I think it would be harder to look at pictures and explain them." She learned English as an adult after moving to the US and found pronouncing English words tough.

Shai Anvy, an immigrant from Israel who became a US citizen last year, asserted the new format will increase the stress level of applicants. "Sitting next to someone from the federal government can be intimidating to talk and speak with. Some people have this fear anyway. When it's not your first language, it can be more difficult. Maybe you would be nervous and won't find the words to tell them what you need to describe," she told AP. "It's a test that will determine your citizenship. So there is a lot to lose," she added.

Here's everything you need to know about the changes in the US citizenship test.

The new test might have a speaking section to judge the conversational skills of a person in English. In the exam, an officer will show pictures of daily scenarios and ask the applicant to describe them.

Instead of the present oral brief-answer format, the civics section on US history will follow the multiple-choice pattern.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the revised changes would "reflect current best practices in test design". They will standardise the test and conduct a countrywide trial of the proposed changes in 2023. (With inputs from agencies)