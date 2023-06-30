US Supreme Court backs christian web designer's refusal for same-sex wedding websites

US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refused to create websites celebrating same-sex weddings citing religious objections, media reports said. It was a 6-3 decision. Critics who fear a potential reversal of the 2015 ruling legalising same-sex marriage nationwide may find cause for concern in this latest victory for religious conservatives in the high court. Justice Neil Gorsuch was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas. Protecting free speech The ruling has significant implications for state public accommodation laws pertaining to businesses that offer "expressive" goods. Justice Gorsuch emphasised that the decision was grounded in the principles of free speech. He argued that the First Amendment of the United States Constitution envisions a diverse and free society where individuals can think and express themselves without government demands. Gorsuch further stated that Colorado's attempted to "deny that promise," reported CNN.

Gorsuch's opinion asserted that various forms of expression, including visual art and verbal communication, are protected under the First Amendment. He argued that the same protections should extend to speech conveyed over the internet, such as the web designer's refusal to create same-sex wedding websites.

"All manner of speech – from 'pictures, films, paintings, drawings, and engravings,' to 'oral utterance and the printed word' – qualify for the First Amendment's protections; no less can hold true when it comes to speech like Ms. Smith's conveyed over the Internet," Gorsuch said. Dissent over equal access Justice Sotomayor in a dissenting opinion was joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sotomayor contended that the Court's decision undermines the government's responsibility to ensure equal access to the public marketplace for all Americans. According to her dissent, granting a business the constitutional right to refuse service to a protected class marks an unprecedented departure from the Court's history.

"Specifically, the Court holds that the First Amendment exempts a website design company from a state law that prohibits the company from denying wedding websites to same-sex couples if the company chooses to sell those websites to the public," she wrote in dissent. Implications and ongoing debate This Supreme Court decision not only supports the Christian web designer's right to refuse certain services based on religious beliefs but also raises concerns about the potential erosion of anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.