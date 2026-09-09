/US strikes Iranian tankers after missile attack attempts on warship; IRGC vows to retaliate

US forces struck multiple Iranian ⁠tankers linked to the IRGC on Tuesday in response to more attempted missile ⁠attacks on ⁠a US Navy warship, said a US official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US attacked several Iranian tankers, with local media reporting that crews have been evacuated.

One ship was reportedly targeted off the shores of Kharg Island, reported local media, adding that the crew of the targeted vessels have been evacuated. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency later confirmed that US forces attacked and struck an Iranian tanker off Kharg Island.

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Kharg Island is the most crucial point in the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports were handled from the island, which is the heartland of Iranian oil exports.

Another explosion was reported on an oil tanker near the Yekbani coast of Jask port, said Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, adding that the tanker’s crew were safely evacuated in the initial moments after the attack.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported an explosion being heard in the southern Jask area off the Gulf of Oman and east of the Strait of Hormuz, after reports of earlier explosions on Kharg Island.

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IRGC warns crew of oil tankers near ports to leave the vessels immediately

In response to the attacks, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy has warned crews of oil tankers near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately leave their vessels, saying the ships could be targeted in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian tankers.

The warning, carried by Iranian state television, said the US military had targeted several Iranian oil tankers. It accused Kuwait and Bahrain of hosting US forces and assisting in the attacks.

The Revolutionary Guard warned tanker crews to abandon their vessels whether they were at anchor or docked, saying they “will be targeted.”

On Saturday, the US military struck three Iranian oil tankers after Navy warships were targeted with ballistic missiles, warning that it would, “if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.”

Iran says it captured a US sea drone in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian forces captured a US Navy sea drone in the Strait of Hormuz, the country’s semiofficial state news agency said Tuesday.

The news agency, Tasnim, posted a photo of the captured vessel on social media.

US military officials acknowledged the incident on Tuesday but downplayed its significance, saying the drone was “defective” and lacked secretive technology.

They said that one of its underwater drones “malfunctioned” more than a day earlier, after Iran said its forces captured an American unmanned submarine in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“An underwater drone operated by US forces malfunctioned more than a day ago. It was surveying regional waters in support of ongoing operations,” US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said, without mentioning whether the device was seized by Iran.