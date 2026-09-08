/Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta commits suicide at Noida home

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as chief minister, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Noida, officials said on Tuesday (September 08).

Mehta, a 1975 batch IAS officer, was around 74 years old. Police found him hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Kendriya Vihar 2 Society in Sector 82 on September 6.

Noida Police recovered a purported suicide note from the residence. In the note, Mehta reportedly mentioned his "mental and health issues" as the reason for taking the extreme step.

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Mehta served as Delhi’s chief secretary for more than three years. He assumed the post in 2007 and retired in November 2010. The 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi took place during his tenure.

During his career, Mehta worked on several major transport, power and civic infrastructure projects in the national capital. He also held various positions in the Delhi government and served as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to his former colleagues.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)