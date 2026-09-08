/France, UK, Canada say Israeli settlements undermine two state solution; Israel shuts UK consulate over sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (September 08) warned that Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank was hurting hopes for a two-state solution.

In a joint statement, the three leaders criticised the expansion of settlements and the growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

"Systematic settlement expansion in the West Bank, including the Government of Israel's latest decision to progress the E1 settlement, as well as the dramatic increase in settler violence, pose a direct and urgent threat to that vision for peace," the leaders said in a joint statement.

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The statement came after Israel ordered the closure of Britain's consulate in Jerusalem. Israel took the step in response to Western sanctions led by Britain over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israel also said it would remove British representatives from a centre overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire plan in Gaza. It further decided to block British training for Palestinian Authority forces and prevent 12 Britons, mainly members of parliament, from entering the country.

The measures followed a decision by 12 countries, including Britain, Canada and France, to impose trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The countries announced the move after a sharp rise in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied territory.

Israel hits back at Britain

Israel strongly rejected the allegations made by Britain against Israeli settlers. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also criticised British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband after he accused Israeli settlers of "ethnic cleansing" in the West Bank.

"The accusations made today by the foreign secretary in the British Parliament were outrageous lies," Saar said.

He described Britain's decision as interference in Israel's internal affairs and its electoral process ahead of the October 27 elections. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is campaigning on support for settlements in the West Bank.

Saar said Israel would shut Britain's consulate in east Jerusalem, an area that Israel captured during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel later annexed east Jerusalem and regards the city as its undivided capital.

"United Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and is under its full sovereignty," Saar said.

“Any foreign activity in the area must be conducted through accepted and agreed channels and without violating Israel's sovereignty.”

Israel exercises control over east Jerusalem, but most countries, including Britain, do not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city.

The United States is an exception. Under President Donald Trump, Washington moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

Britain and most other countries that recognise Israel continue to maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv.