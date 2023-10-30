US stops issuance of export licenses to civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days

The United States has announced that the issuance of export licenses for civilian firearms and ammunition has been stopped for all non-governmental users for a period of 90 days.



The announcement was made by the commerce department, citing foreign policy interests and national security.



The commerce department failed to give any further details related to the halt, which also included optical sights and shotguns, but stated that an urgent review will assess the “risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities”.



The commerce department refused to make any comment on the issue beyond the details shared on the website, The Guardian reported.

Most of the guns and ammunition which can be bought in a US gun store were covered in the halt, stated Johanna Reeves, who is a lawyer and specialises in firearms and export controls with the law firm Reeves & Dola in Washington DC.



Reeves stated that the commerce department never took such a sweeping action similar to this one before, according to what she remembers. “For sure they have individual country policies – but nothing like this,” she said while speaking to The Guardian.



The department has exempted export licenses for Israel and Ukraine, along with some other close allies, from the temporary halt in exports.

No effect on previously issued license

US companies which have been selling firearms include Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR.N), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI.O) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO.N). These companies are likely to be impacted by the export ban.

The overseas customers include stores and distributors which sell firearms. However, the exporters can continue submitting license requests during the halt, but they will be "held without action" till the authorities lift the pause.



The commerce department said that the pause will not have any effect on previously issued export licenses. The exporters for the shipments meant for government clients need to name specific end users, meanwhile, applications with police, military and unnamed government users will be “returned without action”.

