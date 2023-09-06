US State Secretary Antony Blinken visits Kyiv amid Ukraine's faltering counteroffensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a day when Russia was accused of attacking a market town in the contested Donetsk region which Russia claims to have taken over from Ukrainian control. Blinken's visit comes during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces which has failed to give required dividends.

In Kyiv's corridors of power, Blinken's visit attained significance after the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov claimed that a third world war is already underway.

"If somebody thinks that World War III hasn’t started then it’s a huge mistake. It has already begun. It had been underway in a hybrid period for some time and has now entered an active phase," he said at the Kiev Security Forum on Tuesday, September 5.

Blinken's Ukraine visit: What is expected?

During his two-day stay, Blinken is expected to unveil a new US wartime aid package of at least $1 billion, according to a senior state department official cited by Reuters.

Blinken engaged in discussions with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and had a meeting scheduled with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Also watch | Blinken visits Ukraine: As counteroffensive in Ukraine continues, Blinken announces aid for Kyiv

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed on the counteroffensive, but [also] in the long term," Blinken said while speaking to the journalists alongside Kuleba.

Reports in the media have mentioned unidentified US officials criticising the sluggish pace and flawed tactics of Ukraine's counteroffensive, sparking tensions and prompting Kuleba to respond bluntly.

Kremlin's reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about US aid impacting Russia's offensive.

Opposition to aid for Ukraine has risen, leading to the dismissal of Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who was replaced by Crimean-origin Rustem Umerov as his successor.

Also read | Explained: Inside Ukrainian shake up that forced Zelensky to replace his defence minister

Despite 'unwavering' US support for Ukraine since Russia began its offensive in February 2022, some Republican presidential candidates, especially former President Donald Trump have questioned the level of aid, raising concerns about future support as the 2024 U.S. election campaign approaches.

So far, the US has supplied more than $43 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, with a new security aid package set to be announced soon, as per Reuters.

In August, the US President Joe Biden sought congressional approval for approximately $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE