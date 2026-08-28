/US, South Korea, Japan to hold military drill near Jeju as North Korea threat tensions rise

South Korea, the US and Japan will hold a five-day trilateral military exercise near South Korea’s Jeju Island next month as the three countries seek to strengthen their response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, officials in Seoul said on Friday (Aug 28). The Freedom Edge drill will begin on September 7 in waters off Jeju Island, South Korea’s military said.

The exercise comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and could further complicate prospects for an early return to diplomacy between North Korea and the US. A day earlier, Pyongyang vowed retaliation over what it described as US hostilities.

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South Korea’s military said the drill is defensive in nature and is intended to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats while promoting regional peace and stability. Freedom Edge was launched in 2024 and involves increasingly advanced joint exercises by the three countries. The drills include simultaneous air and naval operations focused on ballistic missile defence, anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and other military capabilities.

North Korea has previously condemned the trilateral exercise as a “reckless show of strength”, accusing the US, South Korea and Japan of pursuing a confrontational approach. Pyongyang has also claimed that the drills reflect US efforts to lay siege to China and put pressure on Russia.

The latest announcement comes after the US and South Korean militaries ended their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise six days earlier than scheduled last week. US President Donald Trump had said he ordered the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” the exercise, which North Korea regards as a rehearsal for invasion. Trump cited what he described as a “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.