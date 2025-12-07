/US softening tone on Russia? Kremlin welcomes lifting of ‘direct threat’ label in Trump admin policy

The Kremlin on Sunday (Dec 7) welcomed the revision of the national security strategy by US President Donald Trump’s administration, where Russia is not mentioned as a “direct threat”, calling the move a positive step. US strategies have designated Moscow as a major threat since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, a day earlier, the US announced the policy, adopting a softer stance, urging limited cooperation.

“We consider this is a positive step,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as quoted by TASS. He noted that the messages for Russia-US relations sent by the Trump administration differ from the approaches of previous administrations.

“Overall, these messages are certainly in contrast with approaches of previous administrations,” the presidential press secretary added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Peskov further stressed that the Kremlin will be reviewing the updates US national security strategy in more detail and will analyse its provisions. “Certainly, it should be considered, analysed in more detail,” he said.

The new 29-page document lays down Trump’s foreign policy vision as one of “flexible realism”. It adds that the US policy will be determined above all by “what works for America.” The document further states that Washington would seek a quick resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and would also aim to re-establish “strategic stability” with Moscow. Although it maintained that Russia’s actions in Ukraine remained a concern for central security.

The release of the strategy comes amid stalled peace efforts by the US. Washington had earlier presented a proposal endorsing the main demands of Russia as part of steps to end the four-year-old war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv has suggested that it would not accept a peace plan that requires it to cede territory to Moscow.