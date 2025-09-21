/US Shooting: New Hampshire country club shooting leaves one dead and several injured

A shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, left one person dead and several others injured on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.

Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley told reporters that some victims had gunshot wounds, while others were hurt in the chaos that followed. The exact number of people injured has not been disclosed.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests have been made so far, but one person of interest has been detained. Authorities said video footage captured the suspected gunman. Police initially believed two people were involved, but later confirmed only one suspect after reviewing the surveillance. The New Hampshire State Police is helping with the investigation, and residents have been asked to avoid the Sky Meadow area. The Sheraton Nashua hotel, about a mile from the country club, has been designated as a unification site for victims’ families and the community.

Lawmakers from New Hampshire expressed their shock and sympathy. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said, “Billy and I are praying for those injured. There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence.” Representative Maggie Goodlander added, “My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information.”

Senator Maggie Hassan said her “heart goes out to the families of those impacted,” while praising law enforcement and first responders for their swift action.