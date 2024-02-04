US senator reveals drone deal with India approved after assurances over Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot probe

US Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland and the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) said he only approved the sale of MQ-9 drones to India after months of “painstaking discussions” and assurances that New Delhi remained committed to investigating an alleged plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

While SFRC chair Republican Michael McCaul and ranking member Democrat Gregory Meeks gave a nod to the proposed deal, Cardin stalled it, albeit briefly.

“My approval was the result of months of painstaking discussions. While I’m fully aware of the significance of this sale, for US national security and strategic interests,” Cardin said.

"I have consistently conveyed my concerns regarding the timing of this sale to administration officials in light of the alleged murder-for-hire plot involving Indian officials to attempt to assassinate an American citizen on US soil," he added.

Cardin's statement came after the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Thursday (Feb 1) delivered the required certification notifying US Congress of the sale of 31 of these Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The deal involving MQ-9B drones comes at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion.

Under the proposed deal, New Delhi will receive 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones while the Army and AIr Force will receive eight each of the land version.

The procurement of these drones by India comes as the country is looking to enhance its maritime security. This also comes at a crucial juncture as recent attacks on Red Sea shipping by Houthi rebels have raised concerns globally and exposed the vulnerability of maritime trade routes to threats.

What did the US allege?

It was in November last year that Washington alleged that an Indian citizen named Nikhil Gupta attempted to kill Pannun.

Gupta allegedly undertook the mission after he was assured by an Indian government official directing him that a purported Gujarat case against him would be taken care of.

Described as CC-1 in the US Justice Department papers, Gupta has also been accused of dabbling in international narcotics and weapons trafficking.

The allegations by the US came in the backdrop of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claiming he had 'credible allegations' that New Delhi was involved in the killing of another Khalistani separatist named Hardeep Singh Nijjar.