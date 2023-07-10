US Senator Chuck Schumer urges FDA to investigate Logan Paul, KSI’s ‘PRIME’ energy drink. Here's why

United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on Sunday (July 9), urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul’s ‘PRIME’ energy drink with nearly twice the caffeine of a Red Bull which he said is being marketed to children. This comes amid increasing scrutiny for the viral beverage brand which was launched last year. About the ‘PRIME’ energy drink ‘PRIME’ energy drink was reported to be an instant hit following its launch by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul. The beverage in question contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can (approximately 354.8 ml can) which is equal to six cans of Coca-Cola or nearly two Red Bulls, reported Reuters.

A warning on the company website says that the drink is not recommended for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant or nursing, or individuals who are sensitive to caffeine. This is in addition to each drink carrying the same warning.

However, the drink is particularly popular among children and has become somewhat of a status symbol. But amid concerns about its high levels of caffeine several schools in the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia have reportedly banned the drinks.

Logan Paul and KSI, who have a total of 48 million YouTube followers, also launched a caffeine-free PRIME Hydration drink, last year. It was not until January this year that the company launched its caffeinated PRIME Energy drink which is also said to be sugar-free and vegan. Concerns raised by Schumer During a press conference, on Sunday in New York, Schumer alleged that the drink is being targeted at children despite its high caffeine content. “Buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets,” said the top Democrat.

Speaking about the drink’s high caffeine content he said, “This is an eye popping level of caffeine for a young kid’s body.”

Schumer alleged that with the company’s “near identical” packaging and marketing of Prime Energy and its caffeine-free drink, parents have accidentally bought the “cauldron of caffeine” for their children.

“Because the product is billed as a hydration and sports drink in its other, near identical form, kids are likely to ingest cans of this stuff with the parents being unaware,” said the US Senate majority leader.

In an interview with CBS, Schumer also claimed that the company’s “main target” are “kids under 18,” adding that they “see it on their phones as they scroll, and then they actually have a need for it.” How has the company responded to these allegations? In a statement to Hindustan Times, a PRIME representative said, “It is very important to make the distinction between the two products (PRIME Energy and PRIME Hydration) because they are vastly different. We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle.”

It added, “PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18.”

The PRIME representative also spoke about how their brand’s “top priority” is consumer safety and they welcome discussions with the FDA or any organisations about the changes they suggest and feel are necessary for consumer safety, reported HT.

(With inputs from agencies)

