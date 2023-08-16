US: Security tightened outside Indian embassy in wake of Khalistani protests

Security was tightened outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in the wake of protests called out by Khalistani supporters. According to a report by the news agency ANI on Tuesday (August 15), several police personnel were seen deployed outside the embassy along with makeshift barricades. The pro-Khalistani groups planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amid a scheduled Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

A report by Livemint said that on Tuesday morning, a small group gathered near the embassy but it was outnumbered by the presence of security personnel.

India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu unfurled the Tiranga (Indian flag) at the India House on Tuesday. "Wishing fellow Indians, the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in the US a very happy Independence Day! A privilege to unfurl the Tiranga at India House in Washington DC." Sandhu wrote on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

This is not the first time that Khalistani supporters have attacked Indian missions. Many such incidents have been reported not just in the US, but also in the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Canada.

Last month, Khalistani supporters allegedly attempted to set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police launched an investigation.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence," US Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller wrote in a post on X.

