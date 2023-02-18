ugc_banner

US scores poor in new ranking system that highlights abuses of power by nations

Washington, US
Updated: Feb 18, 2023

This is a file photo of when a mob of supporters of ex-President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol in Washington, US. Photograph:(Reuters)

The parameters of scoring include governance, human rights, conflict and violence, economic exploitation, and environmental degradation 

A group co-chaired by former UK foreign secretary David Miliband highlights that the ranking of the United States is surprisingly poor in a new ranking system charting abuses of power by nations. 

The report—The Atlas of Impunity—was published on Thursday. The report is a quantitative assessment of this holistic definition of impunity, which is measured by independent indicators across five sites in society. 

The report has scored and subsequently ranked the level of impunity in 163 countries and provides partial, indicative scoring for another 34 nations. 

The parameters of scoring include governance, human rights, conflict and violence, economic exploitation, and environmental degradation. 

According to the report, America's rank lies close to the median of 163 countries in the Index of Impunity. The poor score reflects the record of discrimination, inequality and access to democracy. 

The ranking of the US is worse on impunity than Hungary and Singapore as its arms exports and record has emerged as an even bigger negative factor. 

"Impunity is the exercise of power without accountability, which becomes, in its starkest form, the commission of crimes without punishment," the report read. 

"In a phrase, impunity is the idea that “the law is for suckers,” a notion that human rights leaders fear is on the rise in political institutions around the world," it added. 

