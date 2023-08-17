US says committed to 'bring home' American soldier Travis King from North Korea

The United States on Wednesday said it was determined to secure the release of Travis King, an American soldier who crossed into North Korea. Further, the nation advised a cautious approach to the remarks attributed to the soldier by North Korea.

On Tuesday (August 15th), North Korea broke its silence about Travis King's crossing into its territory last month. The nation stated that the soldier, who is Black, fled due to "racial discrimination" and that he bore "ill feeling" towards the US Army.

Cautionary advice

Talking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged careful consideration given the source of the remarks.

"We would caution everyone to consider the source here. That is incredibly important," said Jean-Pierre when questioned about North Korea's remarks on King.

As per AFP, North Korea propaganda often highlights instances of racial discrimination in the United States.

Jean-Pierre further stated that despite the comments, the US's goal remains unchanged: ensuring King's safe return.

"It doesn't change anything. We want to make sure that he gets home safely."

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel also echoed this sentiment and said that the United States is focused on facilitating King's secure return.

He stated, "Our priority is to bring Private King home through all available channels to achieve that outcome. And his well-being continues to be a top priority for us."

Patel also noted that there has been no contact with North Korea since its statement on Tuesday. He further revealed that the United States is engaging Sweden, which represents US interests in Pyongyang, in its efforts to bring back King.

Evasion of justice

Previously, the US had said that King had "willfully and without authorisation" crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates North and South Korea.

23-year-old King, who had been in the custody of South Korean authorities after pleading guilty to an assault incident and the destruction of public property. After serving time there, he was supposed to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he was expected to face military disciplinary measures for his actions. However, he managed to evade this return and joined a tourist excursion to the DMZ.

