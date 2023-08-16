North Korea claims detained American soldier was seeking refuge from inhuman treatment in US Army

North Korea's state media reports claim that detained US soldier Travis King crossed into North Korea due to alleged "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army". This marks the first time that the communist country addresses the incident involving Travis King.

Narrative surrounding King

Travis King, a soldier in the US military, reportedly entered North Korea during a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) — situated along the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.

Reuters reports that US officials have previously stated that King appeared to have intentionally crossed the border. This has now been confirmed by North Korea investigators, who say that King deliberately and unlawfully entered North Korea with the intention of remaining there or seeking refuge in a third country, according to the state news agency KCNA.

On Wednesday, as per KCNA reports, during the investigation, Travis King purportedly confessed to his decision to come to North Korea, citing grievances related to alleged "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army."

The state news agency KCNA claims that King expressed disillusionment with what he perceived as an unequal American society.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army," claims the KCNA report. Here, the initials "DPRK" refer to North Korea's official name.

He also expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was "disillusioned at the unequal American society," it added.

Who is King?

23-year-old King, who enlisted in the US Army in January 2021, had been assigned to the Korean Rotational Force as a Cavalry Scout as part of the long-standing US security commitment to South Korea, reposts Reuters.

However, his time in this post was reportedly marked by legal difficulties. King faced two separate allegations of assault while stationed in South Korea and had pleaded guilty to one assault incident and the destruction of public property. This as per the report happened during a "profanity-laced tirade"against Koreans, wherein he damaged a police vehicle.

This incident led to his detention in South Korea. After serving time there, he was supposed to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he was expected to face military disciplinary measures for his actions.

